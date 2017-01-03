South Carolina Church Gunman Ruled Competent To Stand Trial

A judge has ruled that the man responsible for gunning down nine people in a South Carolina church last summer is competent to stand trial.

Dylann Roof was found guilty last month of murdering nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in June 2015.

Following the judge's ruling Monday, Roof will be able to continue representing himself in court.

Now, a jury will decide if Roof should face the death penalty or life in prison.

He will make an opening statement and a closing argument, but will not be able to call any witnesses or present any evidence.

If Roof is sentenced to death, it could be years before he's executed because of appeals.