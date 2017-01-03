Police Continue Search For Suspected Istanbul Nightclub Gunman

A massive manhunt is underway after a man shot up a Turkish nightclub, leaving 39 people dead and nearly 70 more injured.

Police believe a man shown in surveillance footage changing money, is the gunman from the Sunday morning attack in Istanbul.

He has still not been identified.

People from more than a dozen countries were among the crowd of nearly 600 people celebrating the New Year when the gunman shot his way into the nightclub.

The attacker also shot a security guard and a civilian at the club's entrance before continuing inside.

Several minutes later, he changed clothes and fled the scene.

Police also arrested eight people Monday morning with possible links to the attack.

Isis has claimed responsibility.