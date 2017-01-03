MTM On The Road: Audacious Hoops Fitness Workshop in Big Rapids

Watch out 2017. We're coming in audacious this new year. If you're in the majority, you've set some fitness resolutions in this clean-slated season and this time around we want those goals to stick. Feel better, function better, and look better to boot, sound good to anybody else? They're all effects of hoop fitness, a popular health trend that Audacious Hoops is spearheading out of Grand Rapids. On Thursday, January 12 and February 9, 2017 the group is hosting hula workshops at Red Fox Market in Big Rapids, so we're crashing for an early morning preview of the sweat session on Michigan This Morning!

Check out videos, tips and fun on Facebook!