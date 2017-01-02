Northern Michigan Fire Departments Recommend Cleaning Chimneys To Prevent Fires

As winter continues, more people are lighting their chimneys to stay warm, but it’s important to take care of them.

The American Red Cross has to help a homeowner get back on their feet after a chimney fire destroyed their home.

The Roscommon Fire Department got the call around eight Monday morning.

They say the home on Deadstream Road was nearly fifty percent destroyed when they pulled up.

No one was hurt, but the homeowner does not have insurance.

The fire chief says this is why it’s important to always keep your chimneys clean.

So far this winter fire departments across northern Michigan have seen several chimney fires, however they say they're preventable if you take the right steps to keep your chimney clean.

“Creosote is a combustion build up in the chimney of byproducts from your fire and what it does is it keeps building up in your chimney. When it gets to a certain temperature, it just takes off and it starts burning,” says Chief Steven Vandervest, Hamlin Township Fire Department.

Hamlin Township Fire Chief Steven Vandervest say's keeping your chimney clear and free of creosote is the best way to prevent a chimney fire. He says once a fire starts inside the chimney, it can spread quickly.

“It will take off and you'll have a chimney fire, depending where your chimney is in your house, you could have seams in your chimney that open up and you could have motor joints fail,” says Vandervest.

Chief Vandervest says there are several options homeowners have to clean their chimneys.

“Either you can have a professional come in and clean it, or you can buy brushes and cleaning supplies at any of the hardware stores, usually a wire brush. You just feed the run down your chimney and it cleans out the creosote,” says Vandervest.

Homeowner John Romain says he’s found the best way for him to clean his chimney is to burn a chemical cleaning log.

“During the year, I burn a log and it puts off a chemical, plus I burn a pretty hot fire and I try to burn green wood, I do test it make sure it's under 20 percent. You can get a chimney fire and once you get one of those and it's going, it's pretty devastating,” says Romain.

It’s recommended you check your chimney every month for build up and clean it twice a year.