Otsego County Crash Sends Two To The Hospital

Two people are recovering Monday night after a crash in Otsego County.

Emergency crews say it happened Monday evening on M-32 and Krys Road in Bagley Township, near Gaylord.

First responders say the crash was between a car and pick-up.

One driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be freed.

That driver and another victim were taken to the hospital.

Three others were also hurt but treated on scene.

Right now, it's not clear the condition of those in the hospital.