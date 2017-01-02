Western Fans Pack Traverse City's Bars for Cotton Bowl Game

A big bowl match-up for Western Michigan University packed local bars and restaurants.

Cheering fans and blasting TV's made for a full house at U and I Lounge in Traverse City.

WMU football fans watching their team in the Cotton Bowl kept bartenders hopping all afternoon.

U and I Lounge says it made for anything but a typical Monday afternoon.

But on a reserved holiday and a big game for a Michigan team, they were packed.

“When you want to watch a game downtown, this is usually the place to come. The other end is packed full and everything. They've got a nice crowd here. This is an old hangout where everyone comes to watch the game,” says WMU fan, Joe Staron.

Despite the loss, the game letting out around dinner time meant plenty of people stuck around.