Western Fans Pack Traverse City's Bars for Cotton Bowl Game

Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season. The new offerings have already brought in new crowds...
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry has announced more themed cruises for the rest of the summer season. The new offerings have already brought in new crowds...
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Mason County.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Mason County.
A recent audit has found nearly $5 million missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.
A recent audit has found nearly $5 million missing from a Roman Catholic church near Lansing.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.