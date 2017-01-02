Michigan Gas Tax Goes Into Place, Drivers React

Sticker shock at the pump for Michigan drivers Monday due to a hike in gas taxes as part of the state's new transportation plan.

The new gas tax officially went into place.

The extra money will go toward patching up Michigan's crumbling roads.

The tax, increasing by 7.3 cents to nearly $.40 total, is fueling Michigan's rise to one of the highest gas taxes in the country.

It's part of a $1.2 billion transportation plan that also includes an increase in vehicle registration.

Governor Snyder signed the new plan into law November 2015.

The plan has been met with mixed reviews, but many drivers say if the money actually goes toward fixing roads, they're on board.

"If it does, that will be a good, be a good deal because the roads definitely need to be fixed here in Michigan," a driver Thomas Payton said. "All roads, not just downstate."

The full transportation plan will be phased in by 2021.