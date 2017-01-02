Healthy Living: Finances For Special Needs

If you want to leave money or property to a child or spouse with special needs, you've got to plan carefully.

If you don't, you could unknowingly jeopardize a loved one's supplemental security income and Medicaid benefits after you're gone.

We have more details on a special needs trust, in today's Healthy Living.

The cost of the trust for the Keelers was about $500, but if you want to include a special needs life planning seminar, it can get up to $1,500.