Michigan State Police Tightening Standards For AMBER Alert System

There are some changes to Michigan's AMBER Alert system.

State police say they're tightening the standards for the statewide alerts.

As of Sunday, the emergency response system will only be used for child abductions.

It will also be sent out to all mobile devices and interrupt broadcasts.

Previously, the alert was also used for missing children with severe mental or physical disabilities who wandered away or couldn't care for themselves.

State police say the changes will make sure the most useful information gets out to the public as fast as possible.

“I think maybe in the past there has been, maybe people kind of getting used to seeing the alerts come out, and now that it's been tightened down a little bit they'll really focus on paying attention to those alerts,” says Trooper Paul Stone.

Cases that don't meet these new standards are eligible for an endangered missing advisory.

These are sent to area broadcasts and print media, but not as a wireless alert.