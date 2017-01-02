Holiday Travelers Head Home After Long Weekend

Lots of people are driving back home after the long holiday weekend.

We caught up with a group who were skiing and snowboarding at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac.

They're planning to head back down to the Detroit area and say they're not worried about the roads themselves, but other drivers on the road.

“Everyone should probably put their phones down, that’s one of the main things I see is everyone texting and driving when I pass them. If everyone paid closer attention, slowed down a little bit, probably get there safer,” says Chris Cooper.

Devin Hoffman says, “We might actually postpone our travel home. We'll probably stay another night so, if it gets too bad,”

The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team will keep you updated throughout the night as the conditions change, both on air and online.