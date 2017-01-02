Northern Michigan Trails Busy With Snowmobilers

Snowmobile trails are a little better because of the amount of snowfall they've seen.

With the amount of sleds on the trails, there is a lot of wear and tear happening out there.

Ice bumps, dry spots, sandy areas and mud could create some issues.

We caught up with some snowmobilers visiting from Arizona who said the conditions were OK, but they could be better.

“There's not that much snow, there are patches of asphalt here and there, but relatively it's pretty smooth, so it provides a nice clean ride, not too bumpy.”

