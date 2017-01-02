Former Employee Accused Of Embezzling From Hillman Business - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Former Employee Accused Of Embezzling From Hillman Business

Posted: Updated:

A person is in trouble, accused of stealing from their former employer in Montmorency County.

State police began investigating a possible embezzlement at a business in Hillman.

It was found that a former worker had stolen from the business several times.

Troopers arrested that person for felony embezzlement Tuesday.

We did reach out to state police for more details on the crimes, but have not yet heard back.