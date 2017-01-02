Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Tribal Official Charged In Flint Water Crisis

More details on the Flint water investigation -- with ties to Northern Michigan.

Daugherty Johnson is a tribal official from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

He's accused of making false claims and finding ways around funds in connection with the Flint water investigation.

Johnson was the utilities director for the city of Flint in October of 2013.

He's currently the environmental services manager for the tribe.

He could be facing prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

Flint residents have been dealing with lead-tainted water for the last two years after their water source was switched to the Flint River to save money.