Father Looking To Press Charges Against Daughter For Buying Ticket To Germany

A Northern Michigan father is looking to press charges against his daughter for buying a plane ticket to Germany.

It happened around 9:15 Sunday morning.

Police say the man’s 18-year-old daughter used his credit card to buy a $1,200 plane ticket to Germany to reunite with her boyfriend.

The credit card company contacted the father about the charges.

Police found the girl on the plane at Cherry Capital Airport. She was taken off the flight and released to her parents.

Police say the father now wants to press charges against the daughter.