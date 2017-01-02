Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Early Retirement?

If retirement is a possibility for your new year, a show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Advisors say a lot of people consider retiring early.

It's important that you understand Social Security and the role it plays for your income before making the big life-changing decision.

“It's important to evaluate not only what you saved, what sort of income you can generate from that, but look at what all your costs equate to and then also it's important to understand Social Security, what role that plays for your income,” says financial advisor Jon Torbet.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.