Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Early Retirement?

Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Mason County.
An Oceana County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Mason County.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
The National Cherry Festival wrapping up means the end of a memorable year for one young lady and the beginning of one for another.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
In Montcalm County a man is facing a felony, accused making up a charitable fund to scam dozens out of their money.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.