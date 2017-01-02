Michigan's Minimum Wage Increases

Michigan's minimum wage is now 40 cents more per hour.

On Sunday, the state hourly minimum wage rose from $8.50 to $8.90.

The 40 cent increase means those working full time will earn $16 more per week and $832 per year.

It's the second straight yearly increase under a 2014 law that gradually raised the wage by 25 percent.

Michigan's new minimum wage is the 15th highest in the nation.