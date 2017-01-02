Roscommon County Home Destroyed After Chimney Fire

A home in Roscommon County is destroyed after an early morning chimney fire.

The Roscommon Fire Department got the call at 8 Monday morning.

When they arrived at the home on Deadstream Road, nearly 40 percent of it was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews are calling it a total loss.

No one was hurt, and the home owner does not have insurance.

The fire chief says this is why it’s important to always keep your chimneys clean.

“Contents in the front of the building are pretty much destroyed,” says Phil Lumsden, Roscommon Fire Department chief commander. “Just stay safe when you're burning wood, be careful and make sure your chimneys are serviced on a regular basis.”

The American Red Cross will be helping the homeowner get back on their feet.