Traverse City Museum Adds New Coast Guard Exhibit

A local museum has a new exhibit teaching kids about the Guardians of The Great Lakes.

Traverse City's Great Lakes Children's Museum has opened a Guardians of The Great Lakes exhibit teaching kids about the Coast Guard.

Among the exhibits' many features are a weather station, a wave simulator and a mock coast guard helicopter painted by the actual Coast Guard.

Museum Educator, Anne Drake says the exhibit was made with the purpose to teach kids about the Great Lakes they live so close to, “To learn about the Great Lakes, we're right- so close to the bay and the lakes and so for them to learn about our area what goes on here and the importance of our lakes is just, ya know its prime.”

If you want to check out the exhibit, the museum is also having a freazin season event this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to all ages.