Michigan Attorney General Looks Ahead to 2018 Gubernatorial Campaign

Michigan Attorney General Bill Shuette’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign may be a bit far off, but he’s already beginning to prepare as he enters the last two years of his tenure.

Shuette says he’s focusing on two key issues: the economy and education.

He also says state taxes should be lower.

Over the last year, Shuette’s career has been dominated by his criminal investigation into Flint’s water crisis.

His probe of how the city’s tap water became contaminated with lead has led to charges against 13 current or former government officials.