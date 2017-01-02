Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Patty Duke, Nadia & Kahlua

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Patty Duke, Nadia and Kahlua, just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family.

Patty Duke is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She is housetrained, spayed and current on vaccinations. Patty Duke prefers a home without other dogs or cats. She has tons of energy and is incredibly playful. If Patty Duke sounds like a good fit for your family, stop by the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

Nadia is a 2-year-old American pit bull mix. She loves going on long walks and cuddling, but would prefer a home with no cats or young children. She also has been spayed. Nadia is waiting for her forever home at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Kahlua is a 2-year-old tabby cat. She is housetrained, spayed and current on vaccinations. Kahlua gets along just fine with cats, but not dogs. She is very affectionate and loves attention. Kahlua is waiting to meet her new family at the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 am and 8:50 am for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families for their own!