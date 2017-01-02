Ohio Police Investigate Bag Found Near Area Of Plane Disappearance

Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan are leaving thousands in the dark.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
Officers in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada are responding following the discovery of what appear to be human remains.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
This township clerk could face up to a decade in prison if convicted of tampering with election ballots ... Changing local election results.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal side by side ATV accident after a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
Roscommon County was one of the places hardest hit. The storm hit just before 6 Thursday evening.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
A Cadillac man was arrested after Wexford County deputies say he broke into a city pump house, broke things inside and spread glass across a nearby beach.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
State police are investigating an assault at a Benzie County beach. Troopers from the Cadillac post say the assault happened 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Elberta Beach.
A driver ended up in jail after he swerved to miss a porcupine in the middle of a Leelanau County road, causing him to roll his car.
A driver ended up in jail after he swerved to miss a porcupine in the middle of a Leelanau County road, causing him to roll his car.