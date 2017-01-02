Ohio Police Investigate Bag Found Near Area Of Plane Disappearance

Police in Ohio are investigating the contents of a bag recovered in the area where a private plane carrying six people disappeared last week.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for the plane since Friday morning after it left from a Cleveland airport and went missing near Lake Erie.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft just five minutes after it took off late Thursday night.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane when it disappeared.

His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were also aboard.

Police are now investigating the contents of the bag that washed up near a private harbor.

The city says crews have also received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of the airport.

Crews temporarily suspended their search Sunday night due to darkness, but plan to continue recovery efforts Monday morning.