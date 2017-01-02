Eight People Arrested in Connection with Deadly Turkish Nightclub Attack

8 people have been arrested by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads for an attack at a popular Turkish nightclub that left at least 39 people dead and dozens more injured.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police in Istanbul say a gunman opened fire at the club during a New Year's celebration.

Surveillance footage shows the unknown attacker heading into the club shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say he shot and killed a security guard and a civilian before making his way inside, where he began shooting at the nearly 600 people celebrating.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire for about 10 minutes inside, followed by what sounded like bombs for several more minutes.

The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware business owner was among the nearly 70 people injured during the attack.

The gunman was not among those detained early Monday morning, but Turkey's prime minister believes it won't be long before they find him.