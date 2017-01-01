Otsego County Car/Snowmobile Crash Sends 7 - year - old to Hospital

Michigan State Police responded Sunday afternoon to a car versus snowmobile crash in Otsego County.

Troopers tell us the woman driving the snowmobile tried making a U-turn on Huffman Lake Road in Corwith Township.

They say she had a 7-year-old passenger with her who was not wearing a helmet.

The snowmobile was hit by a vehicle when entering the road.

The driver of that vehicle was not hurt but the driver of the snowmobile was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to Grand Rapids.

Troopers are now waiting on toxicology reports and are requesting criminal charges because the woman's operator's license was suspended.

Drugs are believed to be a factor.