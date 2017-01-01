Empire Wings Of Wonder Releases Bald Eagle Back Into Wild

Not only is a New Year a new chance for people, but for animals too!

Sunday, Wings Of Wonder in Empire released a young bald eagle after they took it in for rehabilitation a few months ago.

The eagle was hit by a car and hurt its spine and head.

Wings of Wonder took the bird in and slowly helped it get back on it's feet and in the air.

Sunday, many people came out to Empire State Park to see the eagle get released back into the wild.

It soared high and people cheered to see the animal happy and back in it’s habitat.

“It’s always a glorious event to release an eagle, to see them fly free once again and it's kind of a new beginning for him and a new beginning for all of us as we start our journey into 2017,” says Rebecca Lessard, Wings of Wonder Executive Director.

