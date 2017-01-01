Northern Michigan Looks Forward To The New Year

It's officially 2017 and for so many of us, it's time to start out on reaching our New Year’s goals and keeping our New Year’s resolutions.

The start of a New Year is always a time to look back and reflect while looking forward to what the New Year may hold.

9&10’s Taylor Jones found out what people in northern Michigan will remember from 2016 and hope to accomplish in 2017.

January first, the start of a New Year, and with it comes new goals, new resolutions, new hopes and new dreams.

“I have a favorite one that I resolve from year to year and that is simply to ask more questions, and I like that one. It serves me well, so I think I will try to re-dedicate myself to that,” says Amy Reynolds, Horizon Books Traverse City.

From reaching out more to others or strengthening the bond between family members, 2017 holds the promise of new horizons for many.

“My new year’s resolution is to continue to be a good person, to make people smile and to help anyone I can whether they know I have helped them or not,” says Skip Schlitzkus, Traverse City visitor.

Skip’s daughter also has plans for the New Year.

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with friends and family, take some time to travel, see the world and help care for my patients,” says Jennifer Schlitzkus, Traverse City visitor.

For others, the focus will be on learning.

“I just want to do well in school and do well in sports and just try to make the most of my year and have fun and enjoy it,” says Sadie, a Traverse City student.

Some people, even looking to spice up their resolution to get active, get healthy and get fit.

“I want to Exercise more and take Maggie for walks, just to stay healthy, we’re not getting any younger. Just want to get out,” says a Traverse City family.

Wishing you a happy new year.