Cheboygan County Snowmobile Crash Injures Three

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after six snowmobiles were involved in a chain reaction crash in Cheboygan County.

The Sheriff's Department says it happened on a trail near N. White Road, just South of Indian River around noon Saturday.

Deputies say a man stopped his snowmobile on the trail when smoke started coming from the engine.

That smoke filled the area causing poor visibility and causing 5 other snowmobiles to collide.

The three people who were hurt were taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey with non life threatening injures.