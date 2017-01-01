22-Year-Old Indian River Man Dead After Cheboygan County Crash

A 22-year-old Indian River man is dead after a two car accident in Cheboygan County.

The sheriff says Tyler Hoobler was driving on South Straits Highway Saturday when he lost control in snowy conditions.

He says Hoobler crossed the centerline into the path of a Ford F-150, driven by a Mackinac Island woman.

Hoobler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the truck had minor injuries, and two adult passengers with her were not hurt.

The sheriff says everyone was wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The accident is still under investigation.