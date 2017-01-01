Isabella County Crash Leaves Two Dead - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Isabella County Crash Leaves Two Dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Isabella County. 

State Police say it happened Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of East Broomfield Road and South Leaton Road in Chippewa Township. 

Troopers say a car was heading south on Leaton Road when the driver didn't stop at the stop sign and collided with a car traveling east on Broomfield. 

Both people in the car that ran through the stop sign, a 63 year old man and 57 year old woman from Centerline, Michigan were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 