Isabella County Crash Leaves Two Dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Isabella County.

State Police say it happened Saturday night just before 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of East Broomfield Road and South Leaton Road in Chippewa Township.

Troopers say a car was heading south on Leaton Road when the driver didn't stop at the stop sign and collided with a car traveling east on Broomfield.

Both people in the car that ran through the stop sign, a 63 year old man and 57 year old woman from Centerline, Michigan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.