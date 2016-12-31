Traverse City Rings in New Year at CherryT Ball Drop

A Traverse City man is dead after rolling his car in Kalkaska County.
A Gladwin County township clerk could face up to a decade in prison after being accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the last primary election.
Dozens of bags of garbage pulled from Torch Lake after the Fourth of July weekend.
New developments in the search for answers after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan.
Police in Grand Traverse County arrested two women after they found what they believe is LSD in their car.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, Grand Traverse County central dispatch says a car drove into a house on W. Main Street in Kingsley Wednesday night.
The unexpected can often be a bad thing, but positive surprises are certainly welcome.
A Clare County family returned home from Harrison's firework show to see flames ripping through their house. Now, the Harrison fire chief says it could be suspicious.
Mangled steel, and six people hurt. The scene after two UTV's hit each other head-on when they met at the top of a hill. The crash happened in Mason County. And everyone is expected to be okay.
New information says a Mt. Pleasant father is heading to prison for child abuse.
