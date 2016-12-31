Dozens Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Attack - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Dozens Killed in Istanbul Nightclub Attack

At least 35 people were killed Sunday morning during New Year's celebrations in Istanbul. 

The Governor of Istanbul says at least 40 others were injured. 

He is calling it a terrorist attack but not saying who carried it out. 

Turkish news reports the attacker opened fire inside the crowded nightclub. 