Downtown Traverse City Hosting CherryT Ball Drop New Year's Eve Party

Set up is happening Saturday night in downtown Traverse City for one of the biggest parties of the year.

This is the 8th year for the CherryT Ball Drop, and the organization hosts it at the corner of Front and Park.

This area of downtown is shut down for Saturday night’s big party.

At least 10,000 people are expected to pack into downtown Traverse City to celebrate the end of 2016 and the start of 2017.

Organizers say it’s one of their favorite nights of the year.

“I like seeing the faces of the people. It’s amazing when you can put on an event that everybody loves, and everybody has just a great time, and the amazing thanks I get from people just walking around and talking to me,” says Dean Rose, Co-Founder of CherryT Ball Drop.

The party starts with a DJ around 10, and you’re encouraged to bring a monetary or non-perishable food item donation for this year’s chosen charity, the Salvation Army.

You can also donate by texting the word CHERRY to 71777 or online right here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/2qhE4g.