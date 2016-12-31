Cadillac YMCA Kicks Off New Year With Resolution 5K

Some people got a head start Saturday on their New Year’s resolutions by running a 5k.

It was the annual YMCA Resolution 5k in Cadillac.

It's a tradition the YMCA has been doing for five years.

The race started Saturday morning in the YMCA parking lot and then looped through a subdivision and back to the Y.

Most ran the 5k, but kids were also invited to run a mile.

The race raises money that go towards the Y's program and to offset the cost of those programs for families.

Racers say getting out for a run is the perfect way to start their New Year's celebration.

“It's a great way to end this year and to start next year. It's just kind of everyone's idea of New Year’s

Resolution and stuff is to get fit and so why not do it this way?” Says Kelly, a runner.

Plans are already in the works for next year's 5k.

