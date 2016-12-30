New Year's Eve Weekend Busy for Slopes & Resort At The Homestead

And it may be a lot to dig out from, but the snow is good news for hotels and resorts in Northern Michigan.

Especially after last year's less than ideal winter.

In Glen Arbor, The Homestead Resort says their season is already looking up.

This year, the snow making machines are pumping full force and almost every room is booked for the holiday weekend.

The resort says it’s been a busy few weeks and it’s a time they look forward to.

“We're excited to see people here having a great time. I think with the questionable weather conditions from the past couple of years to have that early blast of snow throughout the entire state, people were really excited,” says Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Homestead, Jamie Jewell.

The resort expects to be busiest Saturday night for New Year’s Eve.