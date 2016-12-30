Traverse City Businesses Anticipating Big Weekend Surrounding CherryT Ball Drop

“We are expecting a very big rush, especially waiting for the ball drop,” says Kellen Blackburn.

For New Year’s Eve, the CherryT Ball drop is a downtown Traverse City specialty.

It’s an event that brings thousands of people to the heart of the city.

Before the CherryT Ball drops at midnight, many businesses surrounding the excitement are anticipating an influx in customers.

Saturday night, thousands of people will be in just a one block area of Traverse City to watch the CherryT Ball drop.

But until then, businesses are excited to see so many people come through their doors.

“Up until new year's we'll see a lot of people, a lot of families. It’s been crazy,” says Hannah Preston, manager at Kilwins Chocolates in Traverse City.

A day before New Year’s Eve and people are already flocking to downtown Traverse City, and it's just going to get even busier.

“We are expecting a very big rush, especially waiting for the ball drop. Because it’s going to be cold tomorrow night,” says Kellen Blackburn, retail ambassador for The Cherry Republic in Traverse City.

The Cherry Republic says this weekend they're expecting to see hundreds step foot through their doors. And to prepare, they have to have all hands on deck.

“We usually have our college students who come back and they help out,” Blackburn goes on to say.

But they're counting down the seconds until they open their doors on Saturday. That's when things get crazy.

Kellen Blackburn goes on, “People are going to come in and stay warm and try our free samples around the store and then go out ready for the Cherry Ball drop.”

And at Kilwins Chocolates just down the street, stocking up shelves was a huge priority on Friday night. They're only open for four hours on Saturday, and hope to see as many customers as possible.

“We like to make it so you can just come here once and get everything you need,” Hannah Preston, as she fills a bag of fresh chocolate caramel corn.

And many shoppers were out Friday night doing just that. Grabbing a treat and doing some shopping before all the crazy tomorrow.

“I'm visiting for Christmas break so I'm hanging with my daddy and my grandma and my cousins to look at the Christmas lights and get popcorn and go shopping,” says Haedyn Hall, who is excited to be visiting Traverse City for New Year’s.

