Gaylord Locals Dig Out More Than A Foot Of Snow

A winter playground for some and a lot to clean up for others.

In Gaylord Melanie Nance started shoveling out her two cars and her driveway at noon Friday.

Forty-five minutes later all she had done was one car and part of the driveway.

As you can imagine 13 inches is not easy to shovel, but looking on the bright side she says this snow is a lot easier to move than it was a few weeks ago.

She says, “It's a little more powdery this time around than a couple of weeks ago there's a couple times here recently it took me a little longer because it was all just wet heavy snow.”

Gaylord locals aren't the only ones digging out Brimley also saw 13 inches and Elmira saw 12.