Northern Michigan Bars Preparing For A Busy New Year's Eve

Many have already started this weekend's celebrations, but whether you're out on the town or staying in with friends, police are expecting everyone to drive sober.

Many local bars and restaurants are getting ready for what's expected to be a busy night.

Some are even extending their hours.

Sunny's in Reed City plans to stay open until 4 a.m.

While the restaurant's looking forward to a lot of business and a lot of fun, they'll also have volunteers available to drive people home in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“Yeah, we want everyone to have fun, but we really just want everyone to be safe,” says owner Jesse Kailing.