Cadillac Gym Busy With People Looking To Get Healthy In The New Year

As the New Year approaches, many people want to start fresh and seek a healthier lifestyle.

A New Year's resolution is a tradition in which a person makes a promise to do something of self-improvement.

The number one thing on many people's list -- get healthy.

Anytime Fitness in Cadillac says they are seeing an increase in people signing up for new gym memberships.

They say a lot of people start eager and eventually slow down, but Anytime says they hope they're classes will keep you motivated.

“We also do have a personal training that we help people, and we also have some group classes. We're here to help people feel the best they can,” says Mykalah Gauld.

Anytime Fitness says they are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help even the busiest person get to a healthier place.