Lake Superior State University Releases 42nd Annual List of Banished Word

Misuse, overuse or general uselessness.

Lake Superior State University released its 42nd annual List of Banished Word.

The world famous list is put together every year by staff at Lake Superior State.

Each year, they sift through thousands of submissions.

Here’s this year’s banished words:

- You, Sir

- Focus

- Bête Noire

- Town Hall Meeting

- Post-Truth

- Guesstimate

- 831 (A texting encryption of, I love you: 8 letters, 3 words, 1 meaning.)

- Historic

- Manicured

- Echo Chamber

- On Fleek

- Bigly

- Ghost

- Dadbod

- Listicle

- “Get your dandruff up . . . "

- Selfie Drone

- Frankenfruit

- Disruption

For more information about any of the banished words or to check out previous years’ list, click here.