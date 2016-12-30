Leelanau Co. Sheriff's Office: Deputy Attacked While Trying To Arrest Drunk Driver

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was attacked when trying to arrest a woman for drunk driving.

This was not her first DUI arrest.

The sheriff's office says the deputy pulled over the woman going 56 in a 40 mile per hour zone.

He could smell alcohol.

Deputies say the woman continued to be physically and verbally abusive throughout the arrest and following the trip to get her blood drawn at a hospital.

She is charged with operating while intoxicated third offense, resisting police and driving on a suspended license.

She was convicted of drunk driving in 2013 and also earlier this year.