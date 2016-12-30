Greenville Public Safety Director Accused Of Health Care Fraud

A public safety director in Montcalm County and his ex-wife are facing health care fraud charges.

Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss divorced his wife in 2014.

The Kent County assistant prosecutor says Reiss is charged in Montcalm County with illegally keeping his wife on his health insurance after the divorce.

His wife is charged with reporting a false claim in Kent County.

Reiss has been Greenville's public safety director since 2013.