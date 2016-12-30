Two Grand Rapids Men Accused Of Bring Large Amount Of Cocaine To Petoskey

Two Grand Rapids men are accused of bringing a large amount of cocaine to Northern Michigan.

The Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement drug team says the two were bringing the drug to Petoskey.

Ricardo Rivera and Jason Witteveen were pulled over Wednesday night.

In the car, detectives found crack cocaine and packages for selling the drug.

One of the men had a half ounce of crack and cocaine hidden in the car.

They are both charged with delivering cocaine and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.