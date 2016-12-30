2016: Year in Headlines

From disasters that reshaped our cities, to encounters with creepy clowns, to a whirlwind presidential election that kept everyone on their toes, 2016 is on its way out, leaving us with a central question: how will future generations remember the year that was?

9 & 10’s Charlie Tinker takes a last look at this year in headlines in this special report.

The Presidential Election:

Even as early as March, Northern Michigan got its fair share of attention in the race for the White House.

In the months following Bernie Sanders’ upset victory over Hillary Clinton in the March primaries and Donald Trump’s landmark stop in Cadillac, our region hosted the likes of Chelsea Clinton, then Governor Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan.

Only days before November 8th, we saw a mad dash toward the finish line with Michigan and Northern Michigan as key players.

Trump’s upset victory over Secretary Clinton, could at least be partially attributed to her losses in the Northern counties, an area in which President Obama saw moderate success in his bids for the US Presidency.

Baby Kate & the Sean Phillips Murder Trial:

The grueling five year saga reached a fever pitch as Sean Phillips, the father of then four-month-old Katherine Phillips, AKA Baby Kate, stood trial for murder, was convicted and sentenced despite his defense team’s ‘no body, no murder’ argument and other controversies that plagued the process from its outset.

The Death of Mitchell Snyder & Trial of Darrell Lovegrove:

The night 17-year-old Mitchell Snyder died, investigators say his killer, Darrell Lovegrove, had been drinking--his blood alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit.

Months after the St. Ignace High School senior died, a jury convicted Lovegrove of involuntary manslaughter.

He later received the toughest possible sentence, at least ten years in prison.

Bank Robberies & the Arrest of William Minore:

The last of a series of armed bank robberies left the community on edge.

In all three cases, two in Benzie County dating back a year earlier, and 2016s Empire Bank Robbery, the suspect placed a number of fake 911 calls to distract police and lead them away from the scene of the crimes.

Eventually, evidence collected in the final robbery led investigators to William Minore, a Benzonia man connected to the crime with a stolen car.

While he has not been charged in connection to the other two robberies, investigators have not ruled Minore out as a suspect.

Oscoda Co. Courthouse Burns:

A fixture in Oscoda County since 1888, when the courthouse caught fire in May of 2016, the community was understandably devastated.

While there were no injuries, the loss of the building itself, its iconic steeple and the irreplaceable documents stashed away inside weighed heavily.

Fires in Downtown Charlevoix:

Two fires, sparked roughly a month apart, rocked historic downtown Charlevoix at the start of the busy holiday shopping season.

In both cases, due to the close proximity of the buildings, multiple businesses were put out of commission, at least temporarily.

Boyne Highlands Burns:

Roughly a dozen were injured when a fire ripped through Boyne Highlands Resort in mid-December.

Early reports painted a devastating picture: nearly half of the main lodge had been gutted and a man, critically injured.

While the fire burned, investigators say David Soltysiak sprayed a guard with a fire extinguisher.

He is charged with felonious assault, but not in connection to the fire.

Local Aid for Flint:

Moved by the ongoing crisis to our South, Northern Michigan shipped bottled water and necessities to the beleaguered residents of Flint by the truck load.

Arnold Line Buyout:

The oldest operating Mackinac Island ferry service all but ceased to exist after a buyout from rival company Star Line.

All of its assets were transferred, including rights to provide winter service to the island’s residents.

Pugsley Correctional Facility Shuttered:

When the Michigan Department of Corrections announced that Pugsley Correctional Facility would close its gates in 2016, its more than 200 employees and their families were left wondering what that meant for them.

When that day came some time later, more than 1,000 inmates were transferred on to other facilities, as well as most of the staff.

Death of Peter Pettalia:

Tributes poured in from lawmakers across Michigan hours after State Representative Peter Pettalia lost his life to a tragic accident.

Though this would have been his final term, his constituents, too, said he was well-respected.

Nub’s Nob Owner Dies:

Walter Fisher, the long-time owner of Nub’s Nob, died after suffering a stroke.

He lived elsewhere, but spent much of his time enjoying the outdoors in Northern Michigan.

Death of Capt. Jeff Kuss & Return of the Blue Angels:

The country looked on in horror as Captain Jeff Kuss’ plane exploded on impact during a June practice run over Tennessee.

The Blue Angels cancelled a number of their subsequent airshows to mourn.

But, less than a month later, the squadron’s decision to return to the National Cherry Festival as scheduled, paid tribute to the fallen pilot and inspired all of us.

This has been a look at the year in headlines; as for what the New Year will bring, for now, that’s anybody’s guess. Stay with us.