Hometown Tourist: Know Way Out

Escape rooms are a growing trend across the country and Petoskey’s version, “Know Way Out,” is the talk of the town.

With two themed rooms, groups of 3-8 work together to solve puzzles, riddles, find clues and beat the clock to escape.

It’s a unique team bonding activity and the response has been overwhelming from Petoskey area families.

Kalin and Erin visited to try and ‘know their way out.’