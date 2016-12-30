A Look Back At The Top Ten Most Viewed Stories Of 2016

It’s hard to believe, but 2017 is almost here! Before we say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the New Year, Northern Michigan's News Leader wanted to take a moment to look back at some of this year’s most popular website story.

How many of these top stories from 2016 do you remember?

1) Houghton Lake Gas Prices Drop Below One Dollar

On January 17, gas prices dipped below $1 in Northern Michigan, with gas is at $0.53 per gallon at the Beacon & Bridge Market, with the Marathon and Citgo both at $0.95 per gallon.

2) Truck, Woman Fall Through Ice at Houghton Lake's Tip-Up Town U.S.A.

On January 30, a truck fell through the ice at Tip-Up Town U.S.A.

3) One Michigan Person Dead From Listeria Outbreak Linked To Dole Salads

On January 22 we reported one person from Macomb County died after a listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads from a Dole processing facility in Ohio.

4) UPDATE: Details Emerge About Kalamazoo Shooting Victims

On February 21, names of the victims killed in random shootings in Kalamazoo were released. Jason Dalton was arrested for the shootings.

5) Young Marion Man Dies After Hitting High School Sweetheart's Car

On June 7, we reported on a young Marion man who died after hitting his high school sweetheart’s car.

6) Cadillac Snowmobile Video Goes Viral



On January 18, video of a snowmobiler named Cody hydroplaning on the canal between Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell went viral.

7) Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Mackinac Island West Bluff Victorian

On September 19, we took you on a tour of the most photographed house on Mackinac Island.

8) Big Rapids Police Keeping An Eye Out For Creepy Clown Spotted In Neighborhood

Creepy clowns dominated the headlines in October 2016. On September 28, Big Rapids police were keeping an eye out for a creepy clown spotted on Colburn Avenue.

9) Michigan State Police Need Help Finding 'Armed and Dangerous' Man

In October, we told you about an armed and dangerous man Michigan State Police were trying to track down. He was caught on October 28.

10) Ghost Ship Seen on Waters of Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

On October 11, a video of what some say looked like a ghost ship on Lake Superior went viral.