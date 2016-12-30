Honda Recalling Thousands Of Odyssey Minivans Over Seat Defect - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Honda Recalling Thousands Of Odyssey Minivans Over Seat Defect

Honda is recalling hundreds of thousands of Odyssey minivans because of a seat defect.

The recall involves vans from the 2011 through the 2016 model years.

The second row seats can move unexpectedly.

Honda will notify owners next month and dealers will repair the seats for free.

