Sights and Sounds: View Of The New 9&10 News Headquarters From Above

For more than 60 years, 9&10 News has been located on top of what we like to call Mount Dighton, the highest point in the Lower Peninsula.

Soon, we will be moving our headquarters to a beautifully renovated building in Cadillac.

For today's Sights and Sounds we show you our new digs with the 9&10 Drone.