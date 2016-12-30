Bay County Deputy Accused Of Firing Gun Inside High School

A Bay County sheriff's deputy is accused of firing his gun inside a high school, grazing a teacher in the neck, then trying to cover it up.

It happened last month at Bay City Western High School's robotics classroom while testing trigger pull.

The bullet shot into another classroom and hit the teacher.

Investigators say he threw the bullet into the schoolyard and didn't confess until much later.

He was charged Wednesday for tampering with evidence and careless discharge of a firearm.