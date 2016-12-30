Mid-Michigan Doctor Accused Of Running Prescription Drug Ring

A mid-Michigan doctor is facing prison time.

He's accused of running a prescription drug ring.

Dr. Joseph Oesterling is charged with over-prescribing a huge number of highly addictive pills.

Oesterling has an office is in Caro, in Tuscola County.

He also has clinics in Mount Pleasant and Saginaw.

Oesterling is accused of over-prescribing more than 330 doses of Norco, along with methadone, amphetamines, phentermine, oxycodone and Xanax.

If convicted, he could go to prison for up to 20 years.