Cadillac Program Hosting Resolution Run To Kick Off New Year

If you're looking to kicking off the New Year in a healthy way a local program is hosting the event for you.

This Saturday Cadillac's YMCA is having a Resolution Run.

The run starts at 9 a.m. and is open to all age groups.

There are prizes for run winners and runner-ups however as Resolution Run Committee Chair, Brian Kelsey says the purpose of the run is to promote a happy-healthy atmosphere: “We’re hopin that everybody comes out and has a good time. It sets themselves up with that resolution for next year and creates and promotes a healthy atmosphere for all different ages.”

To sign up for the run click here.