Boyne City Police Search For Car Break-In Suspect

Boyne City police are looking for a suspect they believe broke into a car and stole a handgun.

Police received a call on Saturday that a car had been broken into and an overnight bag with a gun inside was taken.

They were able to track the suspect to a nearby house and found the overnight bag covered in snow.

Officers searched the house and found the missing handgun.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, but he is not yet in custody.